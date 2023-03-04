Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of March 6-10

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 31.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 35 to 41, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, March 6 – October 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 646 (Meadow View Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) for pipe repairs and installation, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 42 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance and bridge cleaning, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 176, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass bridge, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), March 12-13 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 177, southbound – Right shoulder closures for bridge cleaning, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 919 (Stoners Hill) and Route 851 (Midway School Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Possible shoulder closures between Route 804 (Shady Lane) and Route 917 (Oakland Circle/Old B&O Road) for utility work, Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, March 6 – April 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 710 (Sterrett Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Fox Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exit 99 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 99, eastbound – Narrowing of off-ramp for inspection of I-64 overpass bridges, Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 215 to 227, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exits 217, 222 and 225 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of Route 647 bridge, Sunday night (March 12) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 792 (Sangers Lane) and I-81 northbound on-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures and narrowing of I-64 on-ramps between Waynesboro city limits and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 708 (Miss Phillips Road) and Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) for utility work, March 6 – 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Route 2042 (Whistle Lane) and Route 2020 (Franklin Street), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 703 (Buttermilk Spring Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1205 (Main Street, Greenville) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, March 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

*NEW* Route 5118/624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Augusta County line and 16th Street for inspection of I-64 overpass bridges, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of April 6. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Northbound exit 247 on-ramp closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour posted. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 6. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 253, northbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for maintenance to cable rail, Sunday through Thursday nights (March 5 – 9) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for removal of Route 33 overpass bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 30. Northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Route 9372 (McGaheysville Elementary School) and Route 842 (Mountain Grove Road) for tree removal operations, March 6 – 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and Dry Run Road/Last Left Lane for tree removal operations, March 6 – 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures as needed between Burgess Road and MLK Jr. Way. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 17. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Overnight alternating lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge demolition, March 6 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of March 24. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Westbound lane closures between Route 766 (Hamburg Road) and Route 646 (Kauffmans Mill Road) for tree removal operations, March 6 – 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for resurfacing operations, March 3 – April 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 689 (Chapel Road/Marksville Road/Ida Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) and Route 670 (Somers Road) for resurfacing operations, March 3 – April 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 279, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along interchange ramps for inspection of bridges over Stony Creek, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

Route 55 (East King Street/Front Royal Road, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Route 1975 (Park Road) and Route 11 (Massanutten Street) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 6.

Mile marker 317, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between I-81 interchange and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, March 3 through April 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 636 (White Oak Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and eastern intersection with Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) for resurfacing operations, March 3 through April 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 706 (Opequon Church Lane) and Winchester city limits for resurfacing operations, March 3 – April 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.