Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for March 25-29

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 1, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 4 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail improvements, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through April 1.

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 34 to 31, westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving, and striping operations, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through April 12.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 37 to 35, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 269/850 (Longdale Furnace Road/North Mountain Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 695 (Cave Hill Road) and Route 629 (Douthat State Park Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Jordan Run Road for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 684 (Incubator Hollow Road) and Route 647 (Peery Hollow Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 45 to 47, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 629 bridge, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 54 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures for overhead sign inspections, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 24-25).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 55 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch and pipe cleaning, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 178 to 204, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of overhead signs, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 24-25).

*NEW* Exit 188, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 199, southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for inspection of rest area lighting, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 205 to 199, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound mobile shoulder closures between Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) and Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) for inspection of lighting, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Route 772/668 (Stoner-Hollow Road) intersection for maintenance to bridge over Crawford Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures near Route 726 (New Providence Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 937 (McCormick Farm Circle) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures near Augusta County line for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 206 to 205, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 11 bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 218, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 647 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for shoulder strengthening work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Daytime shoulder closures for installation of signs, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Rockbridge County line and I-81 interchange at Greenville for vegetation control, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 1130 (East Village Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures near Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Utility work in right of way between Route 682 (McKinley Road) and Route 677 (Shemariah Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 626 (Berry Farm Road/Limestone Road) for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through April 5.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange for maintenance to bridge over I-81, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 693 (Cedar Green Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) for inspection of bridge over CSX Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Route 732 (Roman Road) – Closed to through traffic between Liberty School Road and Route 745 (Todd Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, 8 a.m. April 1 to 4 p.m. April 11. Follow posted detour.

Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating left lane and shoulder closures for survey work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 245 to 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25 – April 5.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road) and Elkton town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Stover Drive) intersection for traffic equipment installation, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement through fall 2026.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

*NEW* Route 42 (Timber Way) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 801 (Holsinger Road) and Route 618 (Lone Pine Drive) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 256 (3rd Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Holly Avenue and Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 42 (North Main Street, Broadway) and Route 617 (Spar Mine Road/Hartz Boulevard) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, April 1 – June 7. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Stover Drive)) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures near Route 33 (Spottswood Trail) intersection for traffic equipment installation, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 757 (Trimble Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for replacement of bridge over Mill Creek with box culvert, April 8 – April 25. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, April 1 – June 7. Follow posted detour.

Route 638 (Mill Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads) and Route 629 (Mt. Carmel Road) for culvert and pipe replacements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 270 to 276, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 273 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 292 (Conicville Boulevard) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Shoulder closures between Route 836 (Resort Drive) and Fairway Drive for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard, Mount Jackson) – Shoulder closures between Race Street and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 5.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 311 to 319, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 313, Exit 315, and Exit 317 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) and Route 656 (Morgan Mill Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 815 (Blossom Drive) and Clarke County line for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 5.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) and Clarke County line for turn lane construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday (March 25).

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Barley Drive and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for turn lane construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Monday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 661/839 (Welltown Road/Amoco Lane) and Route 838 (McCanns Road) for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Nulton Lane and I-81 interchange for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 661 (Redbud Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 37 for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal town limits and Route 522 (South Commerce Road/Remount Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 277 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Flagger traffic control between Aqueduct Lane and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/South Street) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.