Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of April 8-12

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 3, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 1 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 13 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 33 to 35, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 269/850 (Longdale Furnace Road/North Mountain Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 26.

Mile marker 34 to 31, westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving, and striping operations, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 629 (Douthat Park State Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 44 to 49, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 3.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 178 to 181, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures including along Exit 180 off-ramps for inspection of Route 690 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (April 7).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 188 to 187, southbound – Shoulder closures including along Exit 188 off-ramp for drainage pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Exit 195, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 198 to 197, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 202, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 60 (East 29th Street, Buena Vista) – Flagger traffic control between Beech Avenue and eastern city limits for milling and paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Big Back Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 603 (Valley Center Road) and Bath County line for drainage pipe work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Overnight left lane and shoulder closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations and preparations for upcoming traffic switch, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday. Overnight alternating lane closures for removing raised markers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday nights. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 42 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 1130 (East Village Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures near Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control at Grottoes western town limits for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 19.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through May 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) and Route 603 (Cales Spring Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2.

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

*NEW* Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 611 (Calf Mountain Road/Dooms Crossing Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 – 18.

*NEW* Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 806 (Boy Scout Lane) and Route 713 (Shuey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 – 18.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 711 (Miller Farm Road) and Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) for maintenance to bridge over Eidson Creek, April 22 – May 16. Follow posted detour.

Route 732 (Roman Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 616 (Liberty School Road) and Route 745 (Todd Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, through 4 p.m. Thursday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 713 (Shuey Road) and Route 602 (Summerdean Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 – 18.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 259, northbound – Shoulder closures in several locations for drainage work, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound single lane closures between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday (April 14).

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 3.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement through fall 2026.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Holly Avenue and Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 19.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Augusta County line for milling and paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane, Page County) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, through June 7. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 757 (Trimble Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for replacement of bridge over Mill Creek with box culvert, April 8 – April 25. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Fourth Street) and Route 683 (First Street) for utility work, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, through June 7. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 293 to 264, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush cutting, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Right shoulder closures along on-ramp to southbound I-81 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 642 (Swartz Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 303 to 304, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for traffic sensor repairs, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 307 to 323, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday (northbound Monday to Wednesday, southbound Thursday and Friday).

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including along Exit 313 southbound off-ramp for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 318 to 310, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) and Clarke County line for turn lane construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 19.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Winchester City limits and Route 1317 (Ward Avenue) for inspection of overhead signs, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Tulane Drive/Delco Plaza and Mall Boulevard for inspection of overhead signs, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures near Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) intersection for inspection of overhead signs, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for culvert repairs, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Flagger traffic control between Route 37 on- and off-ramps for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between FR-840 (Ramseur Lane) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking on parts of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville), Route 50 (John Mosby Highway), Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road), Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), and Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Overnight right lane closure at Shenandoah River bridge for utility work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through April 26.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound –Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 655 (Country Club Road/Crooked Run Boulevard) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522/340 (Remount Road/Winchester Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement markings between Rappahannock County line and Clarke County line, excluding town of Front Royal, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 – 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.