Staunton Democrats host House campaign kickoffs for Randall Wolf, Jade Harris

The Staunton Democratic Party kicks off its 2023 campaign tonight at Ciders From Mars.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature Randall Wolf, candidate for Delegate of District 36, and Jade Harris, candidate for Senate in District 3. Wolf and Harris will begin speaking at 7 p.m. and be available to speak with the audience and press throughout the evening.
The first 40 quests tonight will receive a ticket for a free cider. Music will be provided by the Queen City Porch Swingers and food from Chaddies Food Truck.
Ciders From Mars is at 121 S. Lewis Street in downtown Staunton.
