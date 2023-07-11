Countries
Local, Politics

Staunton Democrats host House campaign kickoffs for Randall Wolf, Jade Harris

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

The Staunton Democratic Party kicks off its 2023 campaign tonight at Ciders From Mars.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature Randall Wolf, candidate for Delegate of District 36, and Jade Harris, candidate for Senate in District 3. Wolf and Harris will begin speaking at 7 p.m. and be available to speak with the audience and press throughout the evening.

The first 40 quests tonight will receive a ticket for a free cider. Music will be provided by the Queen City Porch Swingers and food from Chaddies Food Truck.

Ciders From Mars is at 121 S. Lewis Street in downtown Staunton.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

