State Fair of Virginia to offer immersive dive into world of agriculture

This year’s State Fair of Virginia offers unique ways for all ages to explore Virginia agriculture. Themed “Your Fair, Your Way,” the 10-day event will be held Sept. 22 through Oct. 1 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

This year’s event will feature new agriculture activities and attractions for multiple generations of fairgoers.

“The State Fair is the perfect place to learn about where your food comes from,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, the fair’s manager of agriculture education and strategic partnerships programming.

Thomsen encourages fairgoers of all ages to explore this year’s festivities and “celebrate Virginia’s No. 1 industry” at the State Fair of Virginia.

The State Fair is held each fall and attracts more than 225,000 fairgoers.

For more information, visit StateFairVa.org.

Activities and displays

Various activities and displays throughout the fair will offer visitors an immersive look at the expansive world of agriculture. They can view popular Virginia commodities like tobacco, peanuts and soybeans growing in the crops garden. Fairgoers also can see giant pumpkins, squashes and watermelons in the horticulture tent.