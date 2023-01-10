Roanoke delegate on teachers: ‘We cannot continue to deny them fair wages’

The 2023 General Assembly legislative session gets under way Jan. 11 in Virginia, and a bill has been introduced to pay public school teachers a wage that is at least equal to the current national average.

House Bill 1566 was introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) today asking for investments in Virginia’s education system.

The wage would also apply to Standards of Quality-funded positions.

“Teachers are working hard to help raise the next generation of Virginians,” said Rasoul. “We cannot continue to deny them fair wages for their hard work and dedication to our children.”

A broad coalition have endorsed the bill including the Virginia Education Association, the Virginia Public Education Coalition, the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia and Fund Our Schools Coalition.