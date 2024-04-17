Sprayground to open at Harrisonburg’s Ralph Sampson Park in summer of 2025

Starting in 2025, the Harrisonburg community will have another option to cool off in the summer.

Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation and city staff are in the planning process to create a sprayground at Ralph Sampson Park. The water attraction, also known as a splash pad, is typically outfitted with various types of water features for young children to play outdoors.

The sprayground will replace a baseball field near the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. The sprayground will join the nearby futsal courts creating another opportunity for outdoor recreation in the northern end of the city.

The Friendly City is looking for the public to provide input on the design of the project.

An open house event will take place on April 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center at 620 Simms Ave. in Harrisonburg.

Attendees will get to speak with staff and consultants and share ideas for the amenity and asking questions about the project.

“We are very excited about moving forward on this project and bringing something to Harrisonburg that doesn’t currently exist in our area,” said Brian Mancini, Harrisonburg Parks & Rec director. “We know the spraygrounds at Ralph Sampson Park will become a destination for our community, and we’re very pleased that this growing park is only a short walk for many families living nearby that will get to enjoy this new feature.”

The sprayground is one of approximately 20 American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects – including six Parks & Rec efforts – approved by Harrisonburg City Council in December 2022.

It is currently expected to open to the public in summer 2025.