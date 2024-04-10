Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Spotsylvania man, who coerced 9-year-old girl to produce sexual images, pleads guilty
Public Safety, Virginia

Spotsylvania man, who coerced 9-year-old girl to produce sexual images, pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child teen bed headphones cell phone
(© Pixel-Shot – stock.adobe.com)

A Spotsylvania man with more than 7,000 pornographic media files of children on five devices pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to the images.

Shane Johnston, 46, will be sentenced on Aug. 13 for production of child pornography.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations Toronto contacted HSI Richmond last July regarding a Discord account with username “FairyHunter.”

HSI identified Johnston as the account user.

In August, HSI agents obtained a search warrant for the electronic devices belonging to Johnston. The five devices contained 7,453 media files constituting child pornography.

A review of Johnston’s Discord account revealed a conversation in June 2023 between Johnston and a 9-year-old child during which Johnston induced the child to produce and send to him images of herself engaging in sexual activity.

U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck accepted Johnston’s plea on Monday.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
2 House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda
3 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
4 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’
5 Youngkin talked ‘big game’ about reining in costs; lobbyists say he chose big PhRMA

Latest News

kam butler
Sports

Kam Butler, back for a third grad-senior season at Virginia, the ‘old man’ on the D line

Chris Graham
motorcycle on rural roadway
Public Safety, Virginia

Five motorcyclists die this week on Virginia roads; police recommend safety course

Crystal Graham

Five motorcyclists have died on Virginia roads this week: one in Alexandria, three in Henrico County and one in Campbell County.

closeup of microphone on stage
Arts & Media, Local

X2 Comedy Spring Extravaganza on April 12 features five comedians

Crystal Graham

An evening of laughs with X2 Comedy is planned for Friday, April 12, at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

flag home American
Politics, US & World

Sen. Kaine co-sponsors legislation to keep veterans in homes post-COVID-19 emergency

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
Climate, Local, Public Safety

Forest Service closes Reddish Knob Road through April 26 for further repair work

Rebecca Barnabi
nurse doctor medical health
Health, Local

Augusta Health accepts 10 internal medicine residents for 2024, including six from Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
cash bribe in envelope
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia corrections officer faces up to five years in prison for role in bribery conspiracy

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status