Spotsylvania man, who coerced 9-year-old girl to produce sexual images, pleads guilty

A Spotsylvania man with more than 7,000 pornographic media files of children on five devices pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to the images.

Shane Johnston, 46, will be sentenced on Aug. 13 for production of child pornography.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations Toronto contacted HSI Richmond last July regarding a Discord account with username “FairyHunter.”

HSI identified Johnston as the account user.

In August, HSI agents obtained a search warrant for the electronic devices belonging to Johnston. The five devices contained 7,453 media files constituting child pornography.

A review of Johnston’s Discord account revealed a conversation in June 2023 between Johnston and a 9-year-old child during which Johnston induced the child to produce and send to him images of herself engaging in sexual activity.

U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck accepted Johnston’s plea on Monday.