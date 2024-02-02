Single body recovered from vehicle in Virginia Beach 14th Street pier accident

The Virginia Beach Police Department successfully recovered a vehicle and body this morning from waters surrounding the 14th Street pier related to an accident on Jan. 27.

According to the police department, one deceased occupant was recovered along with a red Nissan Kicks subcompact SUV. The vehicle did not have a license plate attached.

Bad weather and rough water had prevented Crofton Industries personnel from being able to complete the recovery operation. However, more favorable weather allowed recovery team to move forward this morning.

A barge arrived at the pier this morning around 6:15 a.m. to begin setup. The extraction was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

A diver entered the water at 9 a.m. The recovery operation concluded at 9:48 a.m. with Crofton Industries’ personnel and the Virginia Beach Police Department marine patrol units departing the scene.

Medical Examiner pathologists will work to identify the occupant and notify the next of kin. A family did notify the VBPD to report a missing male relative who may be linked to the incident.

All involved responders in the recovery operation were unharmed.

The pier and a portion of the shoreline was closed surrounding the crime scene during the recovery option.

