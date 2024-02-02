Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Single body recovered from vehicle in Virginia Beach 14th Street pier accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Single body recovered from vehicle in Virginia Beach 14th Street pier accident

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Virginia Beach oceanfront (Photo by Crystal Graham)

The Virginia Beach Police Department successfully recovered a vehicle and body this morning from waters surrounding the 14th Street pier related to an accident on Jan. 27.

According to the police department, one deceased occupant was recovered along with a red Nissan Kicks subcompact SUV. The vehicle did not have a license plate attached.

Bad weather and rough water had prevented Crofton Industries personnel from being able to complete the recovery operation. However, more favorable weather allowed recovery team to move forward this morning.

A barge arrived at the pier this morning around 6:15 a.m. to begin setup. The extraction was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

A diver entered the water at 9 a.m. The recovery operation concluded at 9:48 a.m. with Crofton Industries’ personnel and the Virginia Beach Police Department marine patrol units departing the scene.

Medical Examiner pathologists will work to identify the occupant and notify the next of kin. A family did notify the VBPD to report a missing male relative who may be linked to the incident.

All involved responders in the recovery operation were unharmed.

The pier and a portion of the shoreline was closed surrounding the crime scene during the recovery option.

Recovery effort for vehicle, remains in Virginia Beach pier accident hampered by weather

Man reported missing may be linked to Virginia Beach 14th Street pier incident

Recovery effort suspended for vehicle, occupants who drove off Virginia Beach 14th Street pier

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

chris acc basketball
Basketball, Sports

UVA Hoops Podcast: Everything you need to know about Virginia-Clemson

Chris Graham
job interview
Business/Econ, Virginia

Unemployment in Virginia remains little changed, yet below 2019 level

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia unemployment insurance claims changed little in the latest filing week and remained slightly below typical pre-pandemic volumes.

mark warner
Politics, US & World

Mark Warner: Strikes on militant groups in Iraq, Syria ‘sending a clear message’

Chris Graham

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said late Friday that he is “glad to see President Biden taking action against those responsible for the deaths of American soldiers in Jordan."

pride flag outside home
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Police arrest two men in case of stolen Pride flags in Virginia

Crystal Graham
social media
Politics, US & World

‘Time for Congress to act’: Parents confront social media execs about harm to children

Rebecca Barnabi
reading
Schools, Virginia

Educating effective communicators: VBOE to hold public hearings in February on English SOLs

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Community, Local

Staunton: All residents welcome to participate in community survey to shape city’s future

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status