Recovery effort for vehicle, remains in Virginia Beach pier accident hampered by weather

The identity of the person who drove off the 14th Street pier in Virginia remains a mystery as the salvage team on site to recover the vehicle continues to be hampered by rough and murky water.

The Virginia Beach Police Department reported Wednesday that Crofton Industries would not attempt recovery operations due to weather conditions at the oceanfront.

There is a National Weather Service small craft advisory in effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

A similar message was shared Tuesday saying conditions were “not permissible” for Crofton to attempt salvage/recovery operations.

On Saturday morning, a vehicle drove off the pier into the ocean. Multiple videos were posted online showing the car driving down the pier, tapping its brakes multiple times, before the car plunged into the ocean.

Divers were unable to reach the submerged vehicle. No license plate information has been released. A family has contacted the VBPD about a missing male relative who may be linked to the incident.

VBPD reports that any remains will be sent to the office of the Medical Examiner to confirm the identity of the victim.

