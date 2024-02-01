Countries
Close
Home Recovery effort for vehicle, remains in Virginia Beach pier accident hampered by weather
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Recovery effort for vehicle, remains in Virginia Beach pier accident hampered by weather

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Virginia Beach oceanfront (Photo by Crystal Graham)

The identity of the person who drove off the 14th Street pier in Virginia remains a mystery as the salvage team on site to recover the vehicle continues to be hampered by rough and murky water.

The Virginia Beach Police Department reported Wednesday that Crofton Industries would not attempt recovery operations due to weather conditions at the oceanfront.

There is a National Weather Service small craft advisory in effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

A similar message was shared Tuesday saying conditions were “not permissible” for Crofton to attempt salvage/recovery operations.

On Saturday morning, a vehicle drove off the pier into the ocean. Multiple videos were posted online showing the car driving down the pier, tapping its brakes multiple times, before the car plunged into the ocean.

Divers were unable to reach the submerged vehicle. No license plate information has been released. A family has contacted the VBPD about a missing male relative who may be linked to the incident.

VBPD reports that any remains will be sent to the office of the Medical Examiner to confirm the identity of the victim.

Man reported missing may be linked to Virginia Beach 14th Street pier incident

Recovery effort suspended for vehicle, occupants who drove off Virginia Beach 14th Street pier

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

