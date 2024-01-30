Man reported missing may be linked to Virginia Beach 14th Street pier incident

The Virginia Beach Police Department has been contacted by a family that has a missing male relative.

According to the VBPD, the missing person case and circumstances lead detectives to believe it could be connected to the car that drove off the 14th Street pier on Jan. 27.

At 6:52 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle drove off the pier into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Due to rough and murky waters, recovery efforts have been halted.

The submerged vehicle has not been recovered at this time, and no license plate information has been available to link the vehicle to the missing person report.

Once the vehicle is recovered, any remains will be sent to the office of the Medican Examiner to determine the identity of any occupants.

There is no further information to release at this time.

