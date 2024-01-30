Countries
Home Man reported missing may be linked to Virginia Beach 14th Street pier incident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man reported missing may be linked to Virginia Beach 14th Street pier incident

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Virginia Beach oceanfront (Photo by Crystal Graham)

The Virginia Beach Police Department has been contacted by a family that has a missing male relative.

According to the VBPD, the missing person case and circumstances lead detectives to believe it could be connected to the car that drove off the 14th Street pier on Jan. 27.

At 6:52 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle drove off the pier into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Due to rough and murky waters, recovery efforts have been halted.

The submerged vehicle has not been recovered at this time, and no license plate information has been available to link the vehicle to the missing person report.

Once the vehicle is recovered, any remains will be sent to the office of the Medican Examiner to determine the identity of any occupants.

There is no further information to release at this time.

For more information, visit https://twitter.com/VBPD/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

