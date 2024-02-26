Shots fired: Charlottesville community concerned after three reports in one week

The Charlottesville Police Department has responded to three shots fired calls this week, and the community has expressed concern about the increase in gunfire.

The CPD reported Monday that out of the three calls, only one resulted in injury. The other two calls resulted in no damage and no reported injuries.

The Downtown Mall incident left one adult male with injuries to his ankle from a gunshot. The male was treated at UVA Medical Center.

A statement from the CPD read in part: “One shooting is one too many. When someone hears about a shooting in their neighborhood, they are immediately concerned for the safety of their loved ones. We understand how disheartening this is and are fully committed to getting guns off our streets in order to protect those we serve.”

Breakdown of calls

Feb. 22/900 Block of South 1st Street: The shots fired call at 11:30 p.m. resulted in shell casings being located on scene. When officers arrived, no damage or individuals were located. Detectives do not believe this to be related to any other incidents at this time.

Feb. 24/201 W. Main St.: 1:45 a.m. incident is believed to be an ongoing issue between acquaintances. Detectives have identified a suspect and are working diligently to solve this case.

Feb. 24/Stewart Circle: The shots fired call at 7:32 p.m. resulted in multiple shell casings being located on scene. Again, no damage or individuals were located at the scene. CPD is currently working with the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Office, who have provided crucial information toward solving this case. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Ongoing efforts