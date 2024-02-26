Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Shots fired: Charlottesville community concerned after three reports in one week
Cops & Courts, Local

Shots fired: Charlottesville community concerned after three reports in one week

Crystal Graham
Published date:
9 mm gun and bullets
(© Digihelion – stock.adobe.com)

The Charlottesville Police Department has responded to three shots fired calls this week, and the community has expressed concern about the increase in gunfire.

The CPD reported Monday that out of the three calls, only one resulted in injury. The other two calls resulted in no damage and no reported injuries.

The Downtown Mall incident left one adult male with injuries to his ankle from a gunshot. The male was treated at UVA Medical Center.

A statement from the CPD read in part: “One shooting is one too many. When someone hears about a shooting in their neighborhood, they are immediately concerned for the safety of their loved ones. We understand how disheartening this is and are fully committed to getting guns off our streets in order to protect those we serve.”

Breakdown of calls

  • Feb. 22/900 Block of South 1st Street: The shots fired call at 11:30 p.m. resulted in shell casings being located on scene. When officers arrived, no damage or individuals were located. Detectives do not believe this to be related to any other incidents at this time.
  • Feb. 24/201 W. Main St.: 1:45 a.m. incident is believed to be an ongoing issue between acquaintances. Detectives have identified a suspect and are working diligently to solve this case.
  • Feb. 24/Stewart Circle: The shots fired call at 7:32 p.m. resulted in multiple shell casings being located on scene. Again, no damage or individuals were located at the scene. CPD is currently working with the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Office, who have provided crucial information toward solving this case. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Ongoing efforts

  • Over the last two weeks, patrol officers and detectives have seized multiple firearms including several AR-15-style rifles.
  • CPD has been working side-by-side with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police and federal partners to identify those who are targeting our community to ensure that they are held accountable.
  • Despite recent activity with gun fire, shots fired incidents are down in 2023 when compared to 2022.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 IRS targeting millionaires, billionaires who skip out on federal taxes
2 Virginia didn’t play soft, but awful shooting dooms ‘Hoos in 54-44 loss to UNC
3 Five Observations: Virginia is going to have a hard time if it can’t score
4 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures
5 Hope House rapid rehousing program offers young adults an alternative to homelessness

Latest News

Health, Virginia

VCU research reveals higher risk of death for survivors of pediatric cancer after cardiac event

Rebecca Barnabi
crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police identify West Clay Street homicide victim, suspect

Crystal Graham

Richmond Police has identified the victim of the homicide on West Clay Street last night as Derrit Banks, 55, of Richmond.

LVA on the go van
Arts & Culture, Local

Library of Virginia to bring mobile programming van to Staunton Public Library

Crystal Graham

The Library of Virginia will bring its LVA On the Go van to the Staunton Public Library on Saturday, March 9. from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

couple holding hands talking to doctor
US & World

Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent’, legislation would protect access to IVF

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Schools, Virginia

‘A more peaceful future for aviation’: Virginia students create art, place in state contest

Rebecca Barnabi
your vote matters
US & World

Legislation introduced in U.S. House to protect elections from foreign cyber threats, interference

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton festival of the book events preview
Arts & Culture, Local

Staunton to host two Virginia Festival of the Book preview events in March

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status