Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsshenandoah elementary school locked down due to suspicious person
Virginia

Shenandoah Elementary School locked down due to suspicious person

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A suspicious person was reported at or near Shenandoah Elementary School in Shenandoah leading the school to lockdown at 10:30 this morning.

The Page County school’s live feed reported that “everyone is safe and okay” after a head count in the school’s auditorium.

The update said that the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Police Department remain on site and are conducting room-by-room checks.

According to the report, all traffic has been blocked from the school.

No other schools are implementing lockdown procedures.

Fields Methodist Church is a designated site for parents and guardians to pick up their children. The church is located at 412 Third Street in Shenandoah.

Parents are asked to bring a valid picture ID to pick up children. For parents unable to pick up their children, they will ride their regular bus route home, according to Page County Public Schools.

Lunch will also be provided to all students prior to the 12:30 p.m. dismissal.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro’s Kenny Brooks on coaching in the Final Four: ‘A very cool moment’
2 Staunton’s Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court moving to Hardy Lot downtown
3 Drug dealer in Greene, Albemarle counties sentenced to 20 years in fentanyl death
4 ‘Not forgotten’: Birth mother, grandmother fight for parental rights for two children
5 Women’s Final Four Preview: Virginia Tech-LSU, Iowa-South Carolina

Latest News

police car
Virginia

Three dead, two injured in head-on crash on Route 7 in Clarke County

Chris Graham
Virginia

Shenandoah University, Valley Health partner to tackle region’s nursing shortage

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah University, in collaboration with Valley Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, is working to tackle the region’s nursing shortage.

preparing to bake a pie
Virginia

Mount Jackson: Global leader in fruit processing to expand into research and development

Rebecca Barnabi

Bowman Andros Products, a global leader in fruit processing, frozen desserts, and dairy products, will expand its Mt. Jackson operation.

road construction
Local

Three bridge projects will close roads starting Monday in Rockingham, Page, Augusta

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire
Virginia

One dead, one seriously injured in Interstate 85 crash in Dinwiddie County

Chris Graham
malik washington
Sports

Virginia needs to rebuild at wideout with losses of stars, Hagans

Chris Graham
VCU Basketball
Sports

VCU hires former UMBC, Utah State coach Ryan Odom to replace Mike Rhoades

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy