Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Shenandoah Community Capital Fund to host bi-annual builders spring summit event
Economy, Local

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund to host bi-annual builders spring summit event

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

(© Friends Stock – stock.adobe.com)

Startup Champions Network (SCN) is headed to the Shenandoah Valley from April 30 to May 2 for the 2024 Spring Ecosystem Builders Summit.

SCN Summits are at the heart of the organization’s programming and bring together some of the world’s top entrepreneur ecosystem builders and national entrepreneur ecosystem support organizations to network, learn and share ideas.

Each summit location is chosen based on members who wish to partner with SCN to shine a light on and celebrate their local entrepreneur ecosystem. This year’s champions are Debbie Irwin, Managing Director, Lighthouse Labs and Co-Founder of Manufactory Collective; Anika Horn, Director of Ecosystem Development at Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF); and Ryan Hall, Interim Executive Director, SCCF.

Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation has also joined as a Presenting Sponsor.

The summit theme, “It Takes a Valley,” will showcase the collaborative spirit of the Shenandoah Valley ecosystem, taking attendees to Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.

“The central theme of this summit is It Takes a Valley, a nod to the fact that helping the dreamers and doers in our region thrive requires close collaboration among all accomplices in our ecosystem. And that collaboration cannot happen without a strong foundation of trust. Several aspects of the Summit are intentionally geared to facilitating meaningful conversations among attendees,” co-host Anika Horn said.

The summit will also challenge the common misconception that technology is synonymous with innovation. Summit attendees will meet local entrepreneurs with innovative products, services and business models, some of which are strictly non-tech, others which are tech-enabled.

SCN Summits take place twice annually and are essentially a live, in-person case study of a member’s ecosystem. Attendees will get an inside look at programs, initiatives and best practices within the city while also getting an insider’s view of the food, culture and hot spots. While each summit is unique in terms of agenda, they all have three fundamental goals:

  • Help Ecosystem Builders connect with key peers and resources

  • Improve Ecosystem Builders’ knowledge and best practices

  • Help Ecosystem Builders develop mission-critical skills

In addition to regular summit programming, Startup Champions Network will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary as an organization that champions ecosystem builders.

“In the Shenandoah Valley SCN will celebrate 10 years of traveling across the country amplifying the work of our members centering on local entrepreneurs to sustain and grow their communities. We use our summits to connect members, share knowledge, and get to know various types of entrepreneurial communities. This is important as we continue to witness the maturity of entrepreneur ecosystem building as a profession.” SCN Board Chairman Mark Lawrence said.

Registration is open to ecosystem builders and champions looking to network, learn, and be in community. Learn more about SCN Summits and register on the Startup Champions Network website here.

The mission of Startup Champions Network is to provide builders of entrepreneurial ecosystems the connections, resources and professional development they need to cultivate thriving and inclusive communities.

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) in downtown Staunton is a 501(c)3 nonprofit entrepreneurial support organization serving the entire Shenandoah Valley. For 15 years the organization has expanded and innovated alongside the region’s entrepreneurs and small business owners to become one of the lead conveners in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County, facing flood of FOIA requests, throwing more money at the problem
2 19-year-old Rockingham County woman shot, found injured on Harrisonburg sidewalk
3 This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close
4 It’s no joke: Monday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot nears $1 billion
5 Waynesboro man, woman stabbed multiple times at Bridge Avenue home Friday

Latest News

(© Irina - stock.adobe.com)
Arts & Media, Local

Cat’s Cradle extends deadline for Beat the Heat to reach $50K fundraising goal

Rebecca Barnabi
maliq brown
Sports

Syracuse forward Maliq Brown hits the portal: Is he a good fit for Virginia?

Chris Graham

Virginia reportedly has interest in Syracuse forward Maliq Brown, a Culpeper native who played at Blue Ridge School in Greene County, just a 33-minute drive up from JPJ.

Climate, US & World

House energy coalition praises EPA’s new vehicle emissions standards for 2027, beyond

Rebecca Barnabi

The SEEC praises the finalization of the EPA's new pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles, model years 2027 and beyond.

police crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Virginia State Police: 44-year-old Waynesboro man dead in single-vehicle accident Monday

Crystal Graham
checking lottery numbers
US & World

Someone in Virginia wins $1M Powerball; jackpot increases to $1.09B

Crystal Graham
virginia tech kenny brooks
Sports

Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore hits the transfer portal: To reunite with Kenny Brooks?

Chris Graham
Congress politics
Politics, US & World

‘Always put his country before party’: 2000 VP candidate Sen. Joe Lieberman dies

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status