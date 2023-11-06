ShenanArts takes audiences on ‘Journey to the Past’ with tale of missing Russian princess

Inspired by films, including the 1997 20th Century Fox cartoon, and a mysterious legend from actual events, ShenanArts will present a theater production of “Anastasia.”

The production transports the audience back to the Russian Empire and 1920s Paris as a young woman sets out in search of home, love, family and her own identity in the world.

Anya is haunted by incomplete memories of her past and armed with determination and courage. She joins forces with two con men to discover her truth.

“Even from the auditions in August, we knew we had a phenomenal cast and they have gotten better with every rehearsal,” Director Jennifer Vaughan said. “They are so masterful at creating the myriad of emotions in this show, from fear, anger, and uncertainty to humor, hope, and joy; the heart-rending and heartwarming moments of life to which we can all relate.”

ShenanArts will offer a “Royal” ticket upgrade for the show that will include a pre-show talk with the director and a Russian Cultural Consultant, a voucher for one free concession item and a post-show set tour & selfie with show characters.

Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you are meant to be, and is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Concord Theatricals. Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics).

Performances are scheduled for November 10, 11 and 12 and 17, 18 and 19. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $19 per person, including fees. The “Royal” upgrade tickets are $27 to $32 per person, including fees.

Tickets are available online, and at the box office 30 minutes prior to each performance. ShenanArts is at 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton.