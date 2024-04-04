Countries
Home Sentara RMH announces Golden Stethoscope Award winner for 2024
Health, Local

Sentara RMH announces Golden Stethoscope Award winner for 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Sentara RMH Medical Center recognizes outstanding physicians who demonstrate excellence in patient care, customer service, communication and teamwork with the Golden Stethoscope Award.

The recipient of the 16th annual Sentara RMH Golden Stethoscope Award is Dr. Heather Morgan from Shenandoah Valley Radiation Oncology Associates at the Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center.

The Golden Stethoscope Award is announced annually as part of the hospital’s recognition of National Doctors’ Day on March 30.

With more than 400 physicians on the medical staff, Sentara RMH Medical Center had 154 Golden Stethoscope Award submissions with 52 individuals receiving nominations for 2024. All hospital team members, as well as staff in the local independent medical practices, can submit nominations.

“Dr. Morgan’s peers trust and respect her. She is a role model. They shared their admiration for giving each patient her undivided attention and compassion,” Dr. Robert Garwood, Chief Medical Officer for Sentara RMH Medical Center. “She is lauded for her listening, thorough communication and personal touch.”

A member of the Sentara medical staff since January 2006, the common themes among Morgan’s nominations describe her thoughtful communication, depth of compassion and wonderful care.

“Dr. Heather Morgan is committed to delivering excellent care to our oncology patients and she does so in a compassionate and caring manner,” Kelly Kruis, Manager of Patient Care Services for Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, said. “She is just as kind to the staff of the Cancer Center. Dr. Morgan greets each patient and their caregiver with a smile and connects with them on a personal level, always making them feel comfortable and confident in the care they are receiving.”

She is an integral member of the Hahn Cancer Center team, not just as a patient-provider, but also as a clinical researcher. Morgan is a member of several oncology committees and is praised for always having a questioning attitude, which ensures the Hahn Cancer Center provides the most appropriate and up-to-date care.

“Dr. Morgan leads by example and gets others excited in pursuing new endeavors as evidenced by her enthusiastic involvement in developing and growing our clinical research studies,” Kruis said. “This allows our patients to get involved in these vital studies, locally. I appreciate her partnership, collaboration, and efforts in making our Cancer Center flourish and grow for our patients and our community.”

Garwood added that Morgan is exactly who the Golden Stethoscope Award embodies.

“We are honored to recognize Dr. Morgan’s exceptional commitment to her oncology patients, to our community and Sentara RMH Medical Center,” Garwood said.

