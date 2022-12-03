SCC encourages flood insurance for Virginians

Although the Atlantic Hurricane season ended November 30, the State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance reminds Virginians that floods can happen anywhere and at any time.

Heavy rains, saturated soil, melting snow and ice, broken dams and a lack of vegetation due to wildfires or other causes can contribute to flooding.

According to a press release, floods are the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States and cause billions of dollars in damage each year. One inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damage to a home, according to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

“It only takes a few inches of water to cause major damage to your home and other property. Assess your flood risk and take steps now to protect yourself physically and financially from floods,” Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott White said in a press release. “Having flood insurance can help you recover faster once the floodwaters recede.”

Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners, renters and commercial insurance policies issued in Virginia, but coverage may be available to homeowners, renters and businesses in eligible communities through the NFIP. Policyholders typically must wait 30 days for a flood insurance policy to take effect. To learn more about flood insurance, contact your insurance agent or the NFIP at 1-800-427-4661, or visit floodsmart.gov.