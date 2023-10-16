Countries
Sam Hunt ‘Outskirts’ tour to conclude at JPJ in Charlottesville on April 13
Sam Hunt 'Outskirts' tour to conclude at JPJ in Charlottesville on April 13

Crystal Graham
Published date:

sam hunt outskirtsCountry superstar Sam Hunt and his “Outskirts” tour will come to an end at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on April 13. Special guests for the tour include Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Feb. 22 in Grand Rapids, Mich., with additional stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay and more. The 2024 tour is scheduled to wrap up at JPJ.

This Friday, Hunt releases a new song “Came The Closest.” He also recently released “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest song “Outskirts.”

Hunt is a five-time Grammy-nominated artist with his 2020 “Southside” album landing at number one on the Billboard Country albums chart. His “Montevallo” album produced four number one singles.

Tickets will be on sale beginning Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences will be available. For more information on VIP tickets, visit vipnation.com

For more information, visit SamHunt.com/tour

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com/event/01005F4BEB4A6044

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

