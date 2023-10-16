Sam Hunt ‘Outskirts’ tour to conclude at JPJ in Charlottesville on April 13

Country superstar Sam Hunt and his “Outskirts” tour will come to an end at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on April 13. Special guests for the tour include Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Feb. 22 in Grand Rapids, Mich., with additional stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay and more. The 2024 tour is scheduled to wrap up at JPJ.

This Friday, Hunt releases a new song “Came The Closest.” He also recently released “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest song “Outskirts.”

Hunt is a five-time Grammy-nominated artist with his 2020 “Southside” album landing at number one on the Billboard Country albums chart. His “Montevallo” album produced four number one singles.

Tickets will be on sale beginning Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences will be available. For more information on VIP tickets, visit vipnation.com

For more information, visit SamHunt.com/tour

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com/event/01005F4BEB4A6044