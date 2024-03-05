Rootstock Wine Bar and Provisions to host Spring Grand Tasting event on Wednesday

Rootstock Wine Bar and Provisions opened in December in Harrisonburg and will host its Spring Grand Tasting on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

At The Loft at Liberty Street, Rootstock’s event will offer a selection of 16 wines paired with gourmet bits crafted to complement each pour, according to owner Lee Hartman.

“Wine is very exciting to me, and such a fun world to explore, and this is the best chance you have to do that for an evening of wine and food with some friends,” said Hartman, “it’s everything you’d want in a lineup and some great unexpected bottles too. Reds, whites, rosé,

sparkling, bottles from Argentina, Austria, Australia and everything in between.”

Tickets are $50 per person in advance and are available for purchase at Rootstock Wine Bar, located at 86 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg, or by calling 540-480-1500.

Hartman is the winemaker and production manager at Bluestone Vineyard. He opened Rootstock on Dec. 15, 2023, and channels his expertise and passion into the new retail space.

Family-owned and operated, Rootstock is in the heart of downtown Harrisonburg and was founded by Lee Hartman and Erika Gehr. A selection of small-batch wines locally sourced from Bluestone Vineyard and other wines from all over the world are available.