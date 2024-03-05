Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Rootstock Wine Bar and Provisions to host Spring Grand Tasting event on Wednesday
Economy, Local

Rootstock Wine Bar and Provisions to host Spring Grand Tasting event on Wednesday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
toast alcohol holiday food
(© Seventyfour
– stock.adobe.com)

Rootstock Wine Bar and Provisions opened in December in Harrisonburg and will host its Spring Grand Tasting on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

At The Loft at Liberty Street, Rootstock’s event will offer a selection of 16 wines paired with gourmet bits crafted to complement each pour, according to owner Lee Hartman.

“Wine is very exciting to me, and such a fun world to explore, and this is the best chance you have to do that for an evening of wine and food with some friends,” said Hartman, “it’s everything you’d want in a lineup and some great unexpected bottles too. Reds, whites, rosé,
sparkling, bottles from Argentina, Austria, Australia and everything in between.”

Tickets are $50 per person in advance and are available for purchase at Rootstock Wine Bar, located at 86 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg, or by calling 540-480-1500.

Hartman is the winemaker and production manager at Bluestone Vineyard. He opened Rootstock on Dec. 15, 2023, and channels his expertise and passion into the new retail space.

Family-owned and operated, Rootstock is in the heart of downtown Harrisonburg and was founded by Lee Hartman and Erika Gehr. A selection of small-batch wines locally sourced from Bluestone Vineyard and other wines from all over the world are available.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia, in front of record women’s hoops crowd, upsets #5 Virginia Tech, 80-75
2 Metrics: The computers (because of KenPom) have Virginia on the NCAA cutline
3 That 73-48 egg that Virginia laid at Duke: It was apparently foreordained
4 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
5 Dark Thursday: Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury

Latest News

sting aew retirement
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

AEW ‘Revolution’ review: Khan finally gets something right with Sting finale

Chris Graham
birth control doctor
Politics, Virginia

Virginia senator on the right to contraception: ‘We are living in a dangerous time’

Crystal Graham

Virginia Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville) said legislatures throughout the United States are dealing with culture wars that include women’s reproductive rights.

staunton
Local

Historic Staunton Foundation purchases Edmund Cabell house for Black history preservation

Rebecca Barnabi

Historic Staunton Foundation (HSF) has purchased the historic Cabell Log House, which was built ca. 1869 by freedman Edmund Cabell. 

uva bennett carolina
Basketball, Sports

Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’

Chris Graham
immigration
Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Brad Wolf: Restoring human dignity on the U.S. southern border

Contributors
abortion rights
Health, Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Sylvia Ghazarian: Championing reproductive justice amidst abortion bans

Contributors
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag in NASCAR Cup Series race in Vegas

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status