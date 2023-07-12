Root 2 Music to play free concert Sunday at Humpback Rocks on Blue Ridge Parkway

Humpback Rocks will be the setting for Root 2 Music on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at milepost 6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The outdoor concert is one in a series of free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park.

Root 2 Music’s members David Frank (guitar, harmonica, vocals) and Nancy Reid (fiddle, vocals) perform traditional and original blues with a distinctive Appalachian flavor.

Visitors are invited to bring a chair and enjoy songs and stories about local musical traditions.

The next session will return to Humpback Rocks on Aug. 20 and feature The McKenzies.

The concert series showcases regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville on rotating Sunday afternoons through September.

The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.