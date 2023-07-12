Countries
Culture, Local

Root 2 Music to play free concert Sunday at Humpback Rocks on Blue Ridge Parkway

Crystal Graham
Humpback Rocks will be the setting for Root 2 Music on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at milepost 6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The outdoor concert is one in a series of free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park.

Root 2 Music’s members David Frank (guitar, harmonica, vocals) and Nancy Reid (fiddle, vocals) perform traditional and original blues with a distinctive Appalachian flavor.

Visitors are invited to bring a chair and enjoy songs and stories about local musical traditions.

The next session will return to Humpback Rocks on Aug. 20 and feature The McKenzies.

The concert series showcases regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville on rotating Sunday afternoons through September.

The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music CenterBlue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

