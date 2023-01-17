Countries
news rockingham county route 682 in mount crawford area will reopen on wednesday
Local

Rockingham County: Route 682 in Mount Crawford area will reopen on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

Work on the $3.1 million project to replace the bridge over Pleasant Run in Mount Crawford is coming to an end this week.

VDOT is set to reopen Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County on Wednesday. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since last March as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements.

Motorists should be alert for occasional flagging operations at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing until new signals are installed. Lane or shoulder closures are also possible on other portions of Route 682 as contractors finish up the project.

All work is weather permitting.

The Route 682 project replaced a nearly 80-year-old bridge with a new structure in the same general location. The roadway has been raised several feet in the area of the railway crossing to improve sight distance. The intersections with Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) have also been improved.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

