Rockingham County: Route 682 in Mount Crawford area will reopen on Wednesday

Work on the $3.1 million project to replace the bridge over Pleasant Run in Mount Crawford is coming to an end this week.

VDOT is set to reopen Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County on Wednesday. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since last March as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements.

Motorists should be alert for occasional flagging operations at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing until new signals are installed. Lane or shoulder closures are also possible on other portions of Route 682 as contractors finish up the project.

All work is weather permitting.

The Route 682 project replaced a nearly 80-year-old bridge with a new structure in the same general location. The roadway has been raised several feet in the area of the railway crossing to improve sight distance. The intersections with Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) have also been improved.