Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA

A male volunteer firefighter was seriously injured on Wednesday during the initial phases of the wildfires in western Rockingham County.

The firefighter’s name has not been released.

The injury was due to a falling tree.

Due to weather conditions, the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue reports he was transported by ground ambulance to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The injured firefighter remains in the intensive care unit at this time, according to RCDFR.