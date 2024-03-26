Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA
Local, Public Safety

Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

A male volunteer firefighter was seriously injured on Wednesday during the initial phases of the wildfires in western Rockingham County.

The firefighter’s name has not been released.

The injury was due to a falling tree.

Due to weather conditions, the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue reports he was transported by ground ambulance to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The injured firefighter remains in the intensive care unit at this time, according to RCDFR.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA
2 Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky
3 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
4 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
5 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Latest News

igor milicic
Sports

Must-get: Former Virginia big Igor Milicic back on the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Kenny Brooks
Sports

Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky

Chris Graham

Gotta say, I didn’t have Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for Kentucky on my Bingo card.

uva gavin frakes
Sports

New Virginia quarterback Gavin Frakes: ‘Trying to contribute as best as I can’

Chris Graham

You have to wonder why a kid like Gavin Frakes, the 6’4”, 220-pound quarterback who started five games as a freshman at New Mexico State in 2022, would want to transfer to a place like Virginia, which already has two established QBs.

earth
Climate, US & World

Why hasn’t biomass caught on more as a renewable energy source?

Roddy Scheer
ben cline
Politics, Public Safety, US & World

Ben Cline praised the people fighting the Virginia wildfires: After he’d voted to stiff them

Gene Zitver
police crime tape at crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Man arrested in homicide of 65-year-old woman in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
US & World

Powerball jackpot increases to $865 million for Wednesday night’s drawing

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status