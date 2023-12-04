Countries
Police, Virginia

Roanoke Police: Three gunshot victims in hospital related to altercation on Faulk Road

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left himself and two others injured on Sunday morning in Norfolk.

Around 11 a.m., Norfolk Police were called to the 200 block of Faulk Road for the report of a gunshot victim.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers were notified by dispatchers that two others had arrived at Sentara Leigh Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Additional officers responded to the hospital and found a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds later determined to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives determined these two incidents to be related.

The preliminary investigation determined the three acquaintances were involved in an altercation in the 200 block Faulk Road when the shooting occurred.

As a result of their investigation, Norfolk detectives charged Khamry A. Gregory, 21, of Norfolk, with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm and two counts of discharging a firearm causing injury.

Gregory remains in the hospital being treated for his life-threatening gunshot wounds and will be transported to Norfolk City Jail upon his release.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

