Richmond victim identified in Aug. 17 homicide on South Lombardy Street
Police, Virginia

Richmond victim identified in Aug. 17 homicide on South Lombardy Street

Crystal Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man is dead after a shooting on South Lombardy Street, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Tyvon Williams, 31, of Richmond, was identified as the victim of a shooting that took place on Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. in the 800 block of South Lombardy Street.

Police responded to a report of a shooting.

Williams, an adult male, was found unresponsive in a back yard of a home in the vicinity.

Williams had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead that scene.

North Lombardy Street was the location of another shooting on the same day where a Richmond woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after an adult female was shot at a business.

Anyone with information about the South Lombardy Street homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570.

Published date: August 17, 2023 | 6:58 pm

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

