Richmond woman arrested after North Lombardy Street shooting Thursday
Police, Virginia

Richmond woman arrested after North Lombardy Street shooting Thursday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Quasia Hayes Richmond
Quasia Hayes, Submitted by Richmond Police

Richmond Police have arrested a woman and charged her with attempted murder for a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of North Lombardy Street at 11:01 a.m. today.

Quasia Hayes, 22, of Richmond, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An adult female at a business suffered a gunshot wound and received treatment at the scene for a non-life-threatening injury.

Patrol officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect after gathering information on the scene.

“This is outstanding work by Fourth Precinct patrol officers who were able to make an apprehension within minutes of the shooting,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. “Quick response from experienced officers executing strategic and coordinated efforts made this fast arrest possible.”

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Detective L. Burrell at (804) 646-3185 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

