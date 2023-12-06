Richmond Police: Victim identified in Floyd Avenue fatal shooting on Tuesday

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in the fatal shooting last night on Floyd Avenue.

Michael Jones, 48, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue for the report of trouble unknown.

Officers arrived to a duplex and located Jones down and unresponsive in the residence.

Detectives with the major crimes unit are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.