Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond Police: Victim identified in Floyd Avenue fatal shooting on Tuesday
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Victim identified in Floyd Avenue fatal shooting on Tuesday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in the fatal shooting last night on Floyd Avenue.

Michael Jones, 48, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue for the report of trouble unknown.

Officers arrived to a duplex and located Jones down and unresponsive in the residence.

Detectives with the major crimes unit are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

executive mansion Christmas gift tree growers association
Virginia

Executive Mansion receives gift of wreaths, Christmas tree from two Virginia tree farms

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia elementary students decorate Sen. Warner’s office Christmas tree

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner began hosting students from across the Commonwealth in 2009 to help him get in the spirit of the season.

Fentanyl
Health, U.S. & World

TRANQ Research Act will ‘develop our understanding of synthetic opioids’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality Research Act of 2023 (TRANQ Research Act) passed the U.S. House on Monday. 

elon musk
U.S. & World

Elon Musk thinks everybody should have a lot of kids: As if that’s anybody’s business

Chris Graham
police investigation
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police ask for public’s help locating suspect sought in August homicide

Crystal Graham
image of lit bomb
Health, U.S. & World

UVA, Navy research finds brain inflammation in soldiers with repeated blast exposure

Rebecca Barnabi
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia: Man who supplied fentanyl in two teen overdoses to serve 17 years

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy