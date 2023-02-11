Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news richmond police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery
Virginia

Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

Chris Graham
Published:
richmond robbery
Photo: Richmond Police

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted a robbery at a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard this week.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of an attempted robbery. The employee reported the adult male entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect, seen wearing a navy blue pea coat and knit cap, shouted at the employee and threatened harm by indicating he had a firearm concealed in his clothing. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at (804) 646-3182 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Rooster Walk festival returns to Martinsville on Memorial Day weekend
2 Norfolk man sentenced to 25 years in 2011 home-invasion murder of ODU student
3 Red Wing Roots Music Festival to feature The Steel Wheels, Old Crow Medicine Show, more
4 Charlottesville bookshop to host reading with Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
5 Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 13-17

Latest News

Rooster Walk
Culture

Rooster Walk festival returns to Martinsville on Memorial Day weekend

Crystal Graham
court law
Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 25 years in 2011 home-invasion murder of ODU student

Chris Graham

A Norfolk man convicted in September in the 2011 murder of an ODU student in a home invasion gone bad has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Red Wing Roots Music Festival
Culture

Red Wing Roots Music Festival to feature The Steel Wheels, Old Crow Medicine Show, more

Crystal Graham

The Red Wing Roots Music Festival has announced the full line up of artists scheduled to perform at the 10th annual music festival, taking place June 23-25.

Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
Culture

Charlottesville bookshop to host reading with Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 13-17

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Feb. 13-17

Chris Graham
Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder
U.S./World

U.S. military shoots down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska: But what was it?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy