Richmond Police seek information on man reported missing, last seen on July 31
Police, Virginia

Chris Graham
Fredderick Riggins
Photo: Richmond Police

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man who has been reported missing by his family.

Fredderick Riggins, 46, was last seen on Monday, July 31, in the 900 block of West Ladies Mile Road.

Riggins is approximately 6’2” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Riggins or the circumstances of his disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

