Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street

A man was found dead Sunday in the 300 block of West Broad Street in Richmond. According to police, at approximately 3:22 a.m., police responded to a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive in the roadway of West Broad Street.

He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were notified another adult male with apparent gunshot wounds was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital.

His injuries are considered to be life threatening.

Detectives are investigating and have determined both individuals were injured in the shooting incident that occurred on West Broad Street following an altercation.

West Broad Street was closed in both directions to accommodate the investigation.

Police have not identified the dead man. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call (804) 646-6996 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.