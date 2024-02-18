Countries
Home Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street

Crystal Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A man was found dead Sunday in the 300 block of West Broad Street in Richmond. According to police, at approximately 3:22 a.m., police responded to a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive in the roadway of West Broad Street.

He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were notified another adult male with apparent gunshot wounds was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital.

His injuries are considered to be life threatening.

Detectives are investigating and have determined both individuals were injured in the shooting incident that occurred on West Broad Street following an altercation.

West Broad Street was closed in both directions to accommodate the investigation.

Police have not identified the dead man. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call  (804) 646-6996 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

