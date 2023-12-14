Countries
Close
Home Richmond Police investigating homicide of employee at Richmond Highway business
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police investigating homicide of employee at Richmond Highway business

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Richmond PD, at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a robbery and a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male employee inside the business suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Command staff, major crimes detectives, the forensics team and precinct officers responded to the scene. Detectives interviewed witnesses in the business and individuals in the parking lot and are working leads in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

