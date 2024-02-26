Richmond Police identify West Clay Street homicide victim, suspect

Richmond Police has identified the victim of the homicide on West Clay Street last night as Derrit Banks, 55, of Richmond.

Detectives have arrested Jermorrie Simmons, 49, of Richmond and charged him with second degree murder.

At 7:08 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Clay Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male, Banks, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Banks was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects in this homicide investigation.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call (804) 646-6030.