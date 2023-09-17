Richmond Police identify Phaup Street shooting victim

Richmond Police have identified the victim of homicide in an apartment on Phaup Street Friday night.

Antione Christian, 23, of Richmond, was found in the apartment unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers and units of the Richmond Ambulance Authority but Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the 2100 block for the report of a shooting at approximately 9:39 p.m.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.