Richmond Police identify Phaup Street shooting victim
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of homicide in an apartment on Phaup Street Friday night.

Antione Christian, 23, of Richmond, was found in the apartment unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers and units of the Richmond Ambulance Authority but Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the 2100 block for the report of a shooting at approximately 9:39 p.m.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

