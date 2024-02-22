Countries
Home Richmond Police identify homicide victim in 22nd Street double shooting
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police identify homicide victim in 22nd Street double shooting

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the homicide victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street.

Trimaine Reed, 19, of Richmond, was pronounced dead Tuesday night.

According to police, at approximately 7:38 p.m., officers were sent to a local hospital where two victims with gunshot wounds had arrived in a private vehicle.

The adult victim, Reed, was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

The second victim, a juvenile male, suffered injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (804) 646-3927.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

