Richmond Police identify homicide victim in 22nd Street double shooting

Richmond Police detectives have identified the homicide victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street.

Trimaine Reed, 19, of Richmond, was pronounced dead Tuesday night.

According to police, at approximately 7:38 p.m., officers were sent to a local hospital where two victims with gunshot wounds had arrived in a private vehicle.

The adult victim, Reed, was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

The second victim, a juvenile male, suffered injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (804) 646-3927.