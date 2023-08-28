Richmond Police identify homicide victim from West Baker Street shooting

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in a homicide yesterday on West Baker Street.

Temetrius Coker, 27, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive on the roadway.

According to police, at approximately 4:57 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Coker, down. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Weaver at (804) 646-6030 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.