Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond Police identify homicide victim from West Baker Street shooting
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police identify homicide victim from West Baker Street shooting

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in a homicide yesterday on West Baker Street.

Temetrius Coker, 27, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive on the roadway.

According to police, at approximately 4:57 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Coker, down. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Weaver at (804) 646-6030 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 The latest on ACC expansion: ‘Soft deadline’ coming up for any moves
2 Ben Cline, your congressman, thinks they’re ‘coming for your ceiling fans’: Analysis
3 An action plan to revive Uniontown: Millions needed to redevelop Black neighborhood
4 Waynesboro veterinarian ‘Dr. Dan’ hanging up stethoscope after 55 years in practice
5 AEW breaks attendance record, and hits all the right notes, at ‘All In’ in London

Latest News

classroom
Schools, Virginia

MIT professor leads lecture series at Washington & Lee on ethics and design

Rebecca Barnabi
uva football
Sports

UVA special-teams coach feels good about kicking, coverage units

Scott Ratcliffe

Matt Ganyard has been impressive, giving incumbent second-year starter Will Bettridge a run for the first-team kicking duties in both the kickoff department and on extra points and field goals.

tennessee volunteers
Sports

Notebook: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel loves his new starting QB, Joe Milton

Chris Graham

Tennessee QB Joe Milton, a sixth-year guy, is getting all kinds of buzz heading into the 2023 season, probably, honestly, beyond what a guy with nine career starts should be getting.

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, Virginia

Virginia man arrested Wednesday for assault on police during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Crystal Graham
basketball
Schools, Sports

Staunton declares Sept. 1 to be Paul Hatcher Day in honor of the late hoops coach

Chris Graham
Politics, Virginia

Fourth District constituents challenged in McClellan’s inaugural photo contest

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Local, Politics

All of the legal issues for Augusta County with the March 20 BOS closed session: Analysis

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy