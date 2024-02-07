Richmond Police ID victim in Ambrose Street homicide, seek leads in case

Richmond Police have identified the victim of the homicide on Ambrose Street Monday night as Devaugh Brown, 31, of Richmond.

According to police, officers were called at 8:02 p.m. to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male, Brown, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.