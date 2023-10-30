Richmond Police detectives identify Ruffin Road 23-year-old shooting victim 

Richmond Police Department detectives have identified the male who died after a shooting incident at an apartment complex on Ruffin Road Sunday night.

Robert Feggins, 23, of Richmond, suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

An adult female was also shot and injured at the scene. She initially refused medical treatment but later transported herself to a local hospital in a personal vehicle to receive treatment for an injury that was not considered life threatening.

At approximately 9:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult male, Feggins, injured in a courtyard of the apartment complex. The injured female was nearby and was injured in the same shooting incident.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the shootings which resulted in an aggravated assault and a death investigation is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.