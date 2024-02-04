Richmond Police: Body of man reported missing on Jan. 19 found on Cofer Road

Richmond Police said Sunday that they have located the body of a man who was the subject of a missing person advisory last month.

Salvador Vitervo Ortiz, 31, was reported missing by family members after last being seen on Friday, January 19. His family was concerned after he was last seen walking barefoot in the 3100 block of Richmond Highway that night. The Richmond Police Department searched the area near Richmond Highway, sent advisories to media and the public in English and Spanish and posted the information to social media.

Following an extensive search by Richmond Police, community groups and family members, Ortiz was found by family members in a wooded area in the 2700 block of Cofer Road.

RPD detectives are investigating. There are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with further information is asked to call RPD Major Crimes at (804) 646-6741 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.