Home Richmond Police asking public for help, leads in Sunday fatal hit-and-run
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police asking public for help, leads in Sunday fatal hit-and-run

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police are asking the public for information regarding the fatal hit-and-run that occurred Sunday morning on Hull Street Road.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Hull Street Road and Orcutt Lane for the report of a person down in the roadway. Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive in the westbound lane of Hull Street Road.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and have determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. Detectives are asking for anyone who saw the collision or anyone who saw a vehicle with front-end damage early this morning in the area to call investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

