newsrichmond police arrest george wythe high school student in thursday school shooting
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest George Wythe High School student in Thursday school shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have made an arrest in the Thursday afternoon shooting at George Wythe High School.

David Gutierrez, 18, of Richmond, a student at George Wythe, was arrested without incident on Saturday, Saturday, April 29, 2023, and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a gelony.

Officers had been called to George Wythe at 12:02 p.m. on Thursday for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found a juvenile male in the woods off the school’s campus who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police then received a report of another juvenile male who had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Detectives believe Gutierrez is the primary suspect. Interim Chief Rick Edwards advised officers will be in the area with extra patrols to ensure students, parents, and faculty feel safe on their return to school on Monday.

Edwards attributes the quick arrest to the assistance that RPD received from local law enforcement partners.

“I cannot stress enough how important our relationships with local and federal law enforcement partners led to a quick arrest,” Edwards said. “I want to thank the Chesterfield Police Department K9 Unit, Richmond Public Schools officials, Richmond Police School Resource Officers, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and our community stakeholders who assisted during this investigation.”

