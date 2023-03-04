Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news richmond police announce arrest in feb 2 slaying on west broad street
Virginia

Richmond Police announce arrest in Feb. 2 slaying on West Broad Street

Chris Graham
Published:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have arrested the suspect in the February homicide in an alley near West Broad Street.

Alvin Holmes, 28, of Richmond, was arrested on Wednesday in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

At approximately 11:03 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 20, officers were called to an alley near the 2000 block of West Broad Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Balewa Hendy, 24, of Richmond, down and unresponsive in the alley. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

“Technology played an important role in this investigation,” said Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards. “Sources of video throughout the city enabled detectives to identify a vehicle and suspect. I also credit the work of Fourth Precinct’s FMT which was able to assist the Marshals in locating and apprehending the suspect.”

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

U.S./World

Reform of Section 230, holding media companies accountable for misuse, reintroduced in Congress

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Jefferson Foundation Medal recipients include LGBTQ hero attorneys from India

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello will present their highest honors on April 13: The Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medals.

the country gentlemen tribute band
Culture

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Harrisonburg March 11

Crystal Graham

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

jim wood facebook
Local

City Council members, city residents, urge Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Senators want to ban foreign drone purchasing to protect national security

Rebecca Barnabi
prescribed burn fire forest
Local

Smoke possible in Rockingham County due to prescribed burn on Monday

Crystal Graham
student loan relief
U.S./World

40 million student loan borrowers await Supreme Court decision on relief

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy