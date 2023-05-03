Countries
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels open series with Altoona Curve with 6-2 win

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsA three-run homer from Riley Mahan helped propel the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-2 win over the Altoona Curve Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (14-7) racked up 11 hits in the victory and have won four of their last five games.

Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Brett Auerbach doubled and Carter Aldrete drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Mahan turned on the first pitch against Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas and blasted a three-run home run to give Richmond a 5-2 advantage. It was the Mahan’s fourth home run of the season.

With a runner at third base and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Luis Matos pushed the lead to 6-2 with an RBI single for his fourth hit of the night.

Blake Rivera pitched 1.1 scoreless innings over the seventh and eighth. Evan Gates retired all four batters he faced over 1.1 innings with three groundouts and a strikeout.

Altoona (10-10) started the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI double from Lolo Sanchez for a 1-0 lead.

Richmond responded with a two-run bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Carter Williams and Ismael Munguia delivered a run-scoring double.

The Curve tied the game, 2-2, in the top of the fifth inning when Liover Peguero scored from third base off a groundout against Wil Jensen (Win, 2-0). Jensen finished his outing with three innings, allowing three hits, one run and two walks with two strikeouts.

The Squirrels take on the Curve Wednesday at The Diamond with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday is the first Reading Night of the season, and kids who successfully completed the Go Nuts for Reading program will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade presented by M&T Bank.

It is also Veggie and Dietary Restrictions Night with special menu items for fans with dietary restrictions and it will be a peanut free night, bringing attention to food allergy awareness.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Left-hander Nick Zwack (0-0, 3.38) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Justin Meis (0-2, 6.75).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

