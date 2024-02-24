Countries
Police, Virginia

Reward offered to find Richmond man wanted in connection with July homicide

Published date:
Domishek Forbes
Domishek Forbes

A $2,500 reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals for information leading to the arrest of a Richmond man wanted in connection to a July homicide.

Domishek Forbes, 28, of Richmond, is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at 9:24 p.m. on July 3, officers were called to 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford streets.

Officers found the sole occupant of the vehicle, Darryl Jordan, Jr., 23, of Petersburg, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Forbes is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at (202) 307-9100.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

