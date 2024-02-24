Reward offered to find Richmond man wanted in connection with July homicide

A $2,500 reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals for information leading to the arrest of a Richmond man wanted in connection to a July homicide.

Domishek Forbes, 28, of Richmond, is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at 9:24 p.m. on July 3, officers were called to 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford streets.

Officers found the sole occupant of the vehicle, Darryl Jordan, Jr., 23, of Petersburg, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Forbes is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at (202) 307-9100.