Reports: AEW sells 35K tickets for August ‘All In’ show at London’s Wembley Stadium

AEW sold 35,000 tickets for its August “All In” show at Wembley Stadium in London, according to PWInsider.com, shattering the 4-year-old company’s ticket sales record.

Which isn’t bad, considering the company hasn’t announced a single match for the Aug. 27 show.

It’s also not bad when you factor in that the number is from what is officially just “pre-sale” tickets. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Reports are indicating that AEW is planning a configuration at Wembley that would allow for up to 90,000 to be in attendance, an ambitious move.

The interest in the product evident in the early ticket sales for Wembley is significant in light of the limited TV reach that AEW has in the UK.

According to data from BackBodyDrop.com, AEW’s “Dynamite” and “Rampage” weekly TV shows routinely draw in the area of 90,000 to 100,000 per week.