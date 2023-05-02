Countries
newsreports aew sells 35k tickets for august all in show in london
Sports

Reports: AEW sells 35K tickets for August ‘All In’ show at London’s Wembley Stadium

Chris Graham
Published date:
mjf
Photo: AEW

AEW sold 35,000 tickets for its August “All In” show at Wembley Stadium in London, according to PWInsider.com, shattering the 4-year-old company’s ticket sales record.

Which isn’t bad, considering the company hasn’t announced a single match for the Aug. 27 show.

It’s also not bad when you factor in that the number is from what is officially just “pre-sale” tickets. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Reports are indicating that AEW is planning a configuration at Wembley that would allow for up to 90,000 to be in attendance, an ambitious move.

The interest in the product evident in the early ticket sales for Wembley is significant in light of the limited TV reach that AEW has in the UK.

According to data from BackBodyDrop.com, AEW’s “Dynamite” and “Rampage” weekly TV shows routinely draw in the area of 90,000 to 100,000 per week.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

