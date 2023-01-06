Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news reminder you have until jan 15 to sign up for health insurance through healthcare gov
State/National

Reminder: You have until Jan. 15 to sign up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov

Chris Graham
Published:
health insurance
(© thanksforbuying – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia consumers have until Jan. 15 to sign up for health insurance coverage or make changes to an existing plan now through HealthCare.gov.

Coverage will start Feb. 1 for all enrollments occurring through Jan. 15 at HealthCare.gov.

Open enrollment – which usually runs from November through January – is the only time consumers can enroll in coverage without a qualifying life event that makes them eligible for a special enrollment period.

How to sign up

To begin an application or to make changes to existing coverage, consumers can visit HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, TTY: 1-855-889-4325.

For free in-person or online help, or help over the phone, Virginia residents have several options.

Financial assistance

For 2023, the federal government has continued enhanced premium credits to help cover premium costs for health insurance purchased through HealthCare.gov and more Virginians are now eligible for financial assistance.

The federal government also recently finalized a new rule which makes this financial assistance available to family members of certain workers whose employer-provided insurance may not be affordable for spouses and dependents.

Health insurance plans sold through the federal marketplace, known as qualified health plans, must provide coverage for 10 essential health benefits which include:

  • Ambulatory care
  • Emergency services
  • Hospitalization
  • Laboratory services
  • Mental health, behavioral health and substance use disorder services
  • Pediatric services, including oral and vision care
  • Pregnancy, maternity and newborn care
  • Prescription drugs
  • Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management
  • Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices

Important to note

Qualified health plans generally prohibit denial of coverage for pre-existing conditions, require zero copays on a range of preventive care, and have no dollar limits on covered benefits.

There are now at least two health carriers participating in the marketplace in every county and region across the Commonwealth.

Virginia is on track to complete the transition to a Virginia-based health insurance marketplace by the fall of 2023.

To learn more about the Virginia Exchange or to obtain additional contact information, visit the SCC Exchange website at HBE Consumer Contact.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia economy

Apex Mills buying HanesBrands facility that closed in 2021 in Patrick County
Chris Graham
Corbin Chase Winnington
,

Gloucester County: Teen faces second-degree murder charge in New Year’s Day shooting
Chris Graham

A 15-year-old arrested in a New Year’s Day shooting in Gloucester County is now formally facing a second-degree murder charge.

,

Women’s Basketball: #9 Virginia Tech takes control late, defeats Virginia, 74-66
Chris Graham

Ninth-ranked Virginia Tech pulled away in the final two minutes to post a 74-66 win over Virginia on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.

vince mcmahon

Vince McMahon is back at WWE: Expects to return to role as executive chairman
Chris Graham
Kevin McCarthy
,

The reason the 20 won’t vote for Kevin McCarthy: He punked Donald Trump
Chris Graham
tony bennett

‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: Can Virginia right the ship in a topsy-turvy ACC?
Chris Graham
AED CPR first aid

Athletic trainer recalls injury to varsity baseball player similar to one on ‘Monday Night Football’
Crystal Graham