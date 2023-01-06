Reminder: You have until Jan. 15 to sign up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov

Virginia consumers have until Jan. 15 to sign up for health insurance coverage or make changes to an existing plan now through HealthCare.gov.

Coverage will start Feb. 1 for all enrollments occurring through Jan. 15 at HealthCare.gov.

Open enrollment – which usually runs from November through January – is the only time consumers can enroll in coverage without a qualifying life event that makes them eligible for a special enrollment period.

How to sign up

To begin an application or to make changes to existing coverage, consumers can visit HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, TTY: 1-855-889-4325.

For free in-person or online help, or help over the phone, Virginia residents have several options.

Local navigators and assisters can be found at the Enroll Virginia website: ENROLL Virginia! (enrollva.org) or by calling 1-888-392-5132.

Certified agents and brokers in their community can be found by visiting Get help applying and more | HealthCare.gov

Financial assistance

For 2023, the federal government has continued enhanced premium credits to help cover premium costs for health insurance purchased through HealthCare.gov and more Virginians are now eligible for financial assistance.

The federal government also recently finalized a new rule which makes this financial assistance available to family members of certain workers whose employer-provided insurance may not be affordable for spouses and dependents.

Health insurance plans sold through the federal marketplace, known as qualified health plans, must provide coverage for 10 essential health benefits which include:

Ambulatory care

Emergency services

Hospitalization

Laboratory services

Mental health, behavioral health and substance use disorder services

Pediatric services, including oral and vision care

Pregnancy, maternity and newborn care

Prescription drugs

Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management

Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices

Important to note

Qualified health plans generally prohibit denial of coverage for pre-existing conditions, require zero copays on a range of preventive care, and have no dollar limits on covered benefits.

There are now at least two health carriers participating in the marketplace in every county and region across the Commonwealth.

Virginia is on track to complete the transition to a Virginia-based health insurance marketplace by the fall of 2023.

To learn more about the Virginia Exchange or to obtain additional contact information, visit the SCC Exchange website at HBE Consumer Contact.