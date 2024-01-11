Record 20 million Americans have signed up for Affordable Care Act marketplaces

The Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era healthcare expansion that Republicans have been trying to get rid of for more than a decade now, hit a nice milestone on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced yesterday that a record 20 million Americans have signed up for health insurance through the ACA marketplaces this year – nearly double the number of people enrolled when President Biden took office.

“Today is a momentous day. A record number of people in the United States have health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace — more than at any point in history. More people with access to preventive care means a healthier country and lower health care costs across the board,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“Quality health care gives people the peace of mind they need to participate fully in their communities, spend time with those they love, and pursue their part of the American Dream. President Biden promised increased access to affordable, quality care and these results show he is delivering for the American people. His leadership has been essential,” Becerra said.

The 2024 open enrollment period ends on Jan. 16, so families have time to find an affordable plan at HealthCare.gov.

People with current coverage through HealthCare.gov are encouraged to return and shop to see if another plan better meets their needs at a lower cost.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act’s reduction of health insurance premium costs, 80 percent of people can still find a health plan through the Marketplace for $10 or less per month.

Of the 20 million who have signed up in the 2024 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period to date, more than 3.7 million people (18 percent of the total) are new to the marketplaces for 2024.

No thanks to the likes of Donald Trump, Ben Cline, Bob Good and others from the Republican ranks in D.C. who not only did nothing to be a part of the crafting, implementation and continued rollout of ACA, but have done everything they can do to try to kill the program.

“Having health insurance means you can see a doctor without sacrificing other necessities like food and rent. Americans want and need the affordable, quality health care made possible through the ACA. However, Donald Trump and his Republican allies have only doubled down on their threats to repeal the ACA and revoke the savings made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Leslie Dach, chair of Protect Our Care, a social-welfare nonprofit dedicated to making high-quality, affordable and equitable health care a right, and not a privilege, for everyone in America.

“Republicans are determined to rip away affordable care, gut protections for pre-existing conditions, and increase costs – all at the expense of the American people. These record numbers are a big deal, once again proving the steps taken by the Biden administration to lower costs are working across the nation,” Dach said.

Individuals can enroll or re-enroll in health insurance coverage for 2024 by visiting HealthCare.gov, CuidadoDeSalud.gov, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application.

Individuals wanting assistance signing up for coverage may go to Find Local Help on HealthCare.gov to find a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor, or agent or broker: