Radio: Who ya got in tonight’s national championship game? Does TCU have a chance?

AFP editor Chris Graham was a guest on Monday’s “Mark Moses Show” to help preview tonight’s Georgia-TCU game for the CFP national championship.

The segment also reviews last week’s “Wrestle Kingdom 17,” highlighting the return of the former Sasha Banks to pro wrestling and the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay match.

“The Mark Moses Show” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

