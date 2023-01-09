Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news radio who ya got in tonights national championship game does tcu have a chance
Sports

Radio: Who ya got in tonight’s national championship game? Does TCU have a chance?

Chris Graham
Published:
football money
(© Scott Maxwell – stock.adobe.com)

AFP editor Chris Graham was a guest on Monday’s “Mark Moses Show” to help preview tonight’s Georgia-TCU game for the CFP national championship.

The segment also reviews last week’s “Wrestle Kingdom 17,” highlighting the return of the former Sasha Banks to pro wrestling and the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay match.

“The Mark Moses Show” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

Listen

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Washington Commanders

Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs
Chris Graham
blue ride parkway foundation license plate

DMV, car dealerships across Virginia team up with license plate contest
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and car dealerships across the state are participating in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates.

,

Through artists’ eyes: poetry and photography illustrate unequal rights, war and pandemic
Rebecca Barnabi

In her third book of poetry, Caroline Brae’s “Come What May” takes readers on a journey to revisit a time and place of parallels.

swastikas mural
,

Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter defaced with swastikas
Chris Graham
,

‘Through an African-American lens’ focus of community talks in February
Rebecca Barnabi
youth mental health
,

$245 million allocated to support mental health of youth, health care workforce
Crystal Graham
ben cline
,

Ben Cline voted 15 times for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker, but he’s still a rebel
Chris Graham