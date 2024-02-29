Countries
Health, Local

Virginia Department of Health: Raccoon tests positive for rabies virus in Rockbridge County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
raccoon by rock
(© Alex Borderline – stock.adobe.com)

A raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus in Rockbridge County, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Residents in the areas of Vallance Way, Village Way, Spencer Court and Greenhouse Road who may have had exposure to the raccoon in the days leading up to Feb. 21 are asked to contact the Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department.

A bite, scratch or contact with saliva by an open wound or eyes, nose or mouth should be reported. Exposures also include direct contact between a pet and the rapid animal.

The raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is almost always fatal unless preventative treatment is administered before symptoms develop.

For more information, contact the Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department at (540) 463-3185 or visit vdh.virginia.gov/animal-contact-human-health/rabies-control/.

Rabies prevention

  • Vaccinate your pets.
  • Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
  • Enjoy wildlife from a distance; do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

 

