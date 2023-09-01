Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Progressive voice: Randall Wolf runs for Delegate with Virginia’s Planned Parenthood endorsement
Local, Politics

Progressive voice: Randall Wolf runs for Delegate with Virginia’s Planned Parenthood endorsement

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Wolf for Delegate.

The new District 36 includes the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, southern Augusta and northern Rockbridge counties.

Randall Wolf is running for the House of Delegates in District 36.

A lifelong photojournalist, Wolf grew up on a small family farm. An avid bicyclist, he operates a nonprofit bike shop that serves the community by providing bikes to individuals who need transportation.

“Virginia politicians from both parties have neglected our income tax system,” Wolf said. “The brackets have not been updated since 1990 and the top bracket is $17,001. In today’s dollars, which would be worth over $40,000. People who earn $17,001 shouldn’t pay the same percentage rate as people who earn $175,000. I propose a plan that will give workers and senior citizens money in their pockets to spend where they need to.”

Wolf is running to protect American democracy and protect individual freedoms. His top items to address include:

  • Lowering state income taxes for people earning under $75,000.
  • Advancing Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion so everyone can thrive.
  • Protecting women’s healthcare, including access to abortion and reproductive care.
  • Reducing gun violence and suicides by providing increased access to mental healthcare and addiction support.

Wolf is an ally to Blacks, LBTGQ+ and individuals living with disabilities.

“I accept people for who they are and will work to protect the rights and freedoms of everyone,” Wolf said.

He supports access to our full history in education and providing support and resources to school employees so that students can explore their curiosities, develop their intellects, study their field of interest and evolve to lead productive lives.

Women’s access to reproductive healthcare, including access to abortion, is a significant issue in the United States.

“Certain Republicans want to place themselves between a patient and their doctor. I am proud to earn the Planned Parenthood Advocates for Virginia endorsement for my support of reproductive rights, abortion, and access to health care,” Wolf said, “People and medical professionals need to have the freedom to make decisions without fear of political interference or criminal charges.”

Wolf said America and Virginia have a gun violence epidemic.

“We need real solutions to save lives. Most people agree we need greater access to mental healthcare and help for people with drug addictions; working to support those two key mechanisms could reduce suicides and homicides by gun.”

Wolf proposes an ambitious 30 percent excise tax on all gun sales and ammunition in Virginia. The revenue would be earmarked to fund mental healthcare, background checks, school security systems, gun buyback programs, victim support and other efforts to address gun violence. An allowance would be within the proposal for licensed hunters to enjoy a tax-free weekend, much like Virginia has for school supplies, where hunters can purchase ammunition for the season as well as guns and rifles. This revenue-raising tactic is now in place for gasoline, cigarettes and alcohol to fund state programs. Virginia should help recoup the $288 million that gun violence costs taxpayers, according to Brady United Against Gun Violence.

Wolf supports family farming in the Valley and grant programs to provide livestock fencing to protect the health of our rivers and the Chesapeake Bay watershed. He supports landowners who want to use their land to capture solar energy. He envisions hemp and marijuana crops becoming more prevalent in the commonwealth and a “field to factory” approach that will bring jobs to the region as a multitude of products are made from these cash crops.

Wolf is passionate about workers’ rights, and he has earned the endorsement of the AFL-CIO. He supports livable wages and programs to ensure affordable housing in rural areas. He also maintains that increasing wages for government employees would help stabilize the workforces in our public schools, emergency responders and other government agencies.

He is inspired by bringing individuals together to make things happen. He wants to represent the people from the Shenandoah Valley and be a progressive voice in Richmond from rural Virginia.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

des kitchings
Sports

Des Kitchings’ UVA offense faces tall task in opener against Vols

Scott Ratcliffe
john rudzinski
Sports

John Rudzinski has high expectations for the Virginia D heading into Year 2

Scott Ratcliffe

Gameday is almost here for the Virginia football opener against Tennessee in Nashville, and despite being heavy underdogs, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has a lot to be excited about heading into the season.

baseball
Sports

John Means gets the win in rehab start as Tides shut out Red Sox, 4-0

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (79-49) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (70-58), 4-0, on Thursday night at Polar Park.

uva soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Early goal from Stephen Annor stands up for UVA in 1-0 win over George Mason

Chris Graham
uva women's soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #12 Virginia sneaks past unranked West Virginia, 2-1

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Carter Aldrete hits three homers: Richmond blasts Yard Goats, 17-10

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Lynchburg scores 6-4 win over Fredericksburg Nationals

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy