Staunton Democrats to host non-partisan candidate forum downtown on Sept. 12
Staunton Democrats to host non-partisan candidate forum downtown on Sept. 12

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

The Staunton Democratic Committee will host a non-partisan candidate forum on September 12, 2023, at the Clocktower Restaurant downtown.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tempest Bar, but doors will open at 6 p.m. at which time participants will have an opportunity to order food and drinks.

Voters will hear candidates discuss their positions on various topics and ask follow-up questions.

The following candidates are scheduled to participate in the forum:

Jade Harris for Senate District 3

Randall Wolf for Delegate District 36

Kathy Beery for Senate District 2

Joshua J. Huffman for Senate District 2

Adam Campbell for Staunton City Council

The following Republican candidates have been invited to participate:

Chris Head for Senate District 3

Ellen Campbell for Delegate District 36

Mark Obenshain for Senate District 2

Wilson Fauber for Staunton City Council

The Clocktower Restaurant is at 27 W. Beverly St., Staunton.

The forum will also be viewable on YouTube and Facebook.

Election Day is November 7, 2023.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

