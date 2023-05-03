Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspress groups pushing nc prosecutor to drop trespassing charges against two reporters
U.S./World

Press groups pushing NC prosecutor to drop trespassing charges against two reporters

Chris Graham
Published date:
first amendment news
(© Jon – stock.adobe.com)

A coalition of 45 press organizations are calling on a North Carolina prosecutor to drop charges against two journalists who were convicted of trespassing for recording police conducting a homeless encampment sweep.

The journalists, Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit, reporters with the Asheville Blade, are entitled under North Carolina law to a second trial, this time with a jury.

Though the two were not accused of harming or obstructing police, Coit was given a suspended jail sentence and probation, and Bliss was fined, and both have been banned from Asheville city parks.

Body camera footage, released after a petition filed by the Freedom of the Press Foundation, the Committee to Protect Journalists and the ACLU of North Carolina, shows officers deciding to arrest the journalists before clearing the camp “because they’re videotaping” and wondering aloud if one journalist would “wise up” after the other’s arrest.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists are leading the push to get Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams to drop the prosecution. A letter to Williams, sent on World Press Freedom Day, explains that “[t]he journalists should be commended — not tried — for spending Christmas away from their families to perform the public service of documenting important news.”

The list of those who have signed onto the effort include everyone from press rights and civil liberties organizations like Reporters Without Borders, Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Club and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression to national media publishers like The Intercept, Penguin Random House, TEGNA and McClatchy.

“This prosecution is both unconstitutional and pointless. The First Amendment prohibits using trespassing laws as a pretext to retaliate against journalists for doing their jobs. And nobody in Asheville stands to benefit from government resources being wasted to criminalize journalism,” said FPF Advocacy Director Seth Stern. “The progressive image the city works to cultivate is further damaged every day the charges aren’t dropped.”

Katherine Jacobsen, U.S. and Canada program coordinator at CPJ, added, “We are gravely concerned about the press freedom implications of the continued prosecution of Asheville Blade reporters Veronica Coit and Matilda Bliss. Journalists should not be tried simply for doing their jobs and covering matters of public importance.”

The case has also caught the attention of activist, actor and FPF board member John Cusack, who tweeted that it “should be a national news story. Just because [the journalists] don’t work for a mainstream news outlet doesn’t mean their First Amendment rights are less important.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Lawmakers call on Buttigieg to better protect Americans with disabilities in air travel

Rebecca Barnabi

The Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) was signed into law in 1986 to protect airline passengers with disabilities.

U.S./World

Legislation goes after source of rising mental health illness among children: social media

Rebecca Barnabi

The Kids Online Safety Act would promote privacy and give children and parents more online autonomy.

uva health
Local

Leading researcher in physiology looks ‘forward to learning from this great community at UVA Health’

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get

Chris Graham
design build dukes JMU arboretum
Culture

Beyond the classroom: JMU students source urban wood for work at arboretum

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Congressional members want Chinese clothing company to provide proof of not using forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy